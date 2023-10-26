Laura Woods calls out sexist troll with savage 'microscope' comment

Laura Woods has slammed a misogynist troll who sexually harassed her online, following her on-air failed handshake with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag this week.

The TNT Sports presenter had retweeted a video of ten Hag accidentally leaving her hanging when she tried to shake his hand at the end of an interview.

In the clip, she turns to the camera and laughs, shaking her hand in the air after the football manager inadvertently turned away her offer of a handshake.

Unfortunately, one creepy troll on X/Twitter decided this was the time to make an unwanted sexual advance on the journalist.

Woods hit back: “And will you provide the microscope too?”

Surprisingly, the troll account has not yet taken down the post, despite the fact that commenters flocked to support Woods.

Her tweet has over 7.3m views and 53,900 likes with most of the 2,000 reposts and thousands of replies praising Woods.

One person replied with a crown emoji saying: “LAURA WOODS YOU DROPPED THIS.”

Meanwhile, somebody else replied directly to the troll, saying: “Steven, based on your follows it doesn't look like hands are your preference. You stinky boy.”

We’ll leave readers to check out who the person follows…

Another person said: “I’d deactivate if I was you 😭 man just got ended.”

And one other posted a video of wrestler Edge slapping John Cena's father during a famous WWE storyline.

The interview came after ten Hag’s Manchester United team overcame a shaky run of form in recent weeks to squeak past Copenhagen at Old Trafford.

Harry Maguire scored the only goal of the game after 72 minutes, but fans had their hearts in their mouths after the Danish team won a penalty with minutes left in the game.

But Andre Onana saved it, securing a win as Manchester United paid tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton, who died on Saturday aged 86.

