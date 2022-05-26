Emmy award-winning actress and activist Laverne Cox has been turned into a legendary doll with the launch of Mattel's first-ever transgender Barbie for its Tribute Collection.

This was to honour and celebrate her achievements and contributions to the LGBT+ community.

"I can't wait for fans to find my doll on shelves and have the opportunity to add a Barbie doll modeled after a transgender person to their collection," she told Page Six in a statement.

The Orange Is the New Black actress told People that inspiring a doll for Mattel was "surreal."

"What excites me most about her being out in the world is that trans young people can see her and maybe get to purchase her and play with her, and know that there's a Barbie made by Mattel, for the first time, in the likeness of a trans person," she told the outlet.

Cox, who cited recent anti-trans legislation and discrimination against trans children, explained her pride that Barbie can now show the kids "hope" and the "possibility" to be who they are.

The advocate further told People she was "very involved" in the creative process of her very own doll, which was launched just ahead of the star's upcoming 50th birthday on May 29.

The Barbie's outfit consists of a burgundy corset and a long, sheer skirt and another festive surprise underneath.

The Laverne Cox Barbie Mattel

Cox got the idea to have an outfit "that could peel off and become multiple outfits." And as a result, they created a glittery silver catsuit with matching boots attached.

The Laverne Cox Barbie Mattel

In another conversation, Cox told Today that she had faced "a lot of shame and trauma" due to her mother not letting her play with Barbies as a kid.



When her therapist encouraged her to purchase one of the dolls as an adult, she told her: "Go out and buy yourself a Barbie and play with her. There's a little kid that lives inside of you. Give her space to play."

That's exactly what Cox decided to do.

Her mom even eventually gifted her with Barbies for Christmas and her birthday following the breakthrough in therapy.

Cox's doll comes alongside a new wave of buzz for the iconic toy.

Australian actress Margot Robbie is turning into Barbie for the 2023 film of the same name, and collections of Barbie clothing and accessories were recently launched at retailers like Forever 21 and Unique Vintage.

The Tribute Collection, which also includes inspiring women such as Queen Elizabeth II and Helen Keller and now Cox, is being sold on Mattel's website for $40 as well as Walmart and Target stores.

The toy company is also donating to the charity TransFamilySOS in Cox's name.

