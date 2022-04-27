Mark your calendars as July 21 2023 is going to be quite an eventful day in the world of film as Greta Gerwig's Barbielive-action is set to be released on the same day as Christopher Nolan's biopic Oppenheimer.

As CinemaCon is currently taking place in Las Vegas, Warner Bros revealed on Tuesday a first look photo of Margot Robbie as the iconic fashion doll, giving a dazzling smile in her pink convertible and it was also announced the film's scheduled release date would be on July 21 next year.

The American romantic comedy from Little Womenand Ladybird director Greta Gerwig includes a star-studded lineup with Ryan Gosling as Ken, as well as Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Alexandra Shipp, Kate McKinnon, Emma Mackey and Michael Cera.

It didn't take long for film buffs to realise another highly anticipated film was also dropping the same day with the historical biopic Oppenheimer from The Dark Knight andInceptiondirector Christopher Nolan, starring Cillian Murphy had recently announced its release date as July 21 2023.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The film is based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin and also has a cast of famous faces which include Kenneth Branagh, Florence Pugh, Gary Oldman, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Bunt, and Rami Malek.

So it's certainly set to be a big day in Hollywood when these films are out in cinemas.



After hearing how Barbie and Oppenheimer are set to battle at the box office on July 21 next year, the internet couldn't help but point out the juxtaposition between the two films, both in their content and contrasting aesthetics.

Many shared some hilarious reactions to the idea of watching the two films back-to-back - now that will be quite the cinematic experience.





















Another person described the event as the "Film Twitter Super Bowl."







While others thought the two film aesthetics (the bright pinks in Barbie versus the black and white in Oppenheimer's first look) provided the perfect meme format.





















Even though the films aren't out yet, some are already picking sides it seems.











There were many who also noted how most of Hollywood are starring in either one of these upcoming films.









Let us all leave the cinema on July 21 2023 after watching a Barbie-Oppenheimer double feature as changed people.

Barbie and Oppenheimer are set to be released in cinemas on July 21 2023.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.