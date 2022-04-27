Mark your calendars as July 21 2023 is going to be quite an eventful day in the world of film as Greta Gerwig's Barbielive-action is set to be released on the same day as Christopher Nolan's biopic Oppenheimer.
As CinemaCon is currently taking place in Las Vegas, Warner Bros revealed on Tuesday a first look photo of Margot Robbie as the iconic fashion doll, giving a dazzling smile in her pink convertible and it was also announced the film's scheduled release date would be on July 21 next year.
The American romantic comedy from Little Womenand Ladybird director Greta Gerwig includes a star-studded lineup with Ryan Gosling as Ken, as well as Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Alexandra Shipp, Kate McKinnon, Emma Mackey and Michael Cera.
It didn't take long for film buffs to realise another highly anticipated film was also dropping the same day with the historical biopic Oppenheimer from The Dark Knight andInceptiondirector Christopher Nolan, starring Cillian Murphy had recently announced its release date as July 21 2023.
The film is based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin and also has a cast of famous faces which include Kenneth Branagh, Florence Pugh, Gary Oldman, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Bunt, and Rami Malek.
So it's certainly set to be a big day in Hollywood when these films are out in cinemas.
Greta Gerwig\u2019s BARBIE and Christopher Nolan\u2019s OPPENHEIMER will both release on July 21, 2023.pic.twitter.com/nKfrgiQnbS— Film Updates (@Film Updates) 1651016438
After hearing how Barbie and Oppenheimer are set to battle at the box office on July 21 next year, the internet couldn't help but point out the juxtaposition between the two films, both in their content and contrasting aesthetics.
Many shared some hilarious reactions to the idea of watching the two films back-to-back - now that will be quite the cinematic experience.
Me and the homies going for the double feature https://twitter.com/filmupdates/status/1519099163321024513\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/HaE6sdxCxg— Rich || Johto \ud83c\udf41 Diaries (@Rich || Johto \ud83c\udf41 Diaries) 1651042685
Me walking out of Oppenheimer to watch the Barbie movie https://twitter.com/discussingfilm/status/1519099607288102913\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/EJquBX8v9J— Pranav (@Pranav) 1651016968
Me walking out of Greta Gerwig\u2019s Barbie and buying a ticket for Christopher Nolan\u2019s Oppenheimerpic.twitter.com/tnkoSJ74pQ— Lewis \ud83c\udf7f (@Lewis \ud83c\udf7f) 1651041564
"5 tickets for Barbie & 5 tickets for Oppenheimer."pic.twitter.com/7mHAPXrKtO— Dan Claro (@Dan Claro) 1651017698
me at the theater on july 21 2023 trying to decide if i should see barbie or oppenheimer firstpic.twitter.com/l5Ti0bGf5O— grace (@grace) 1651033936
Another person described the event as the "Film Twitter Super Bowl."
Film Twitter Super Bowl cominghttps://twitter.com/discussingfilm/status/1519099607288102913\u00a0\u2026— HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty) 1651029370
While others thought the two film aesthetics (the bright pinks in Barbie versus the black and white in Oppenheimer's first look) provided the perfect meme format.
At first glance i thought https://twitter.com/FilmUpdates/status/1519099163321024513\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/zagTFAq4jZ— \u0442\u03c3\u03c1\u03b1z \ud83c\udf38 \u043d\u04af\u2202\u044f\u03b1\u03b7g\u03b5\u03b1 \ud83d\udc24 (@\u0442\u03c3\u03c1\u03b1z \ud83c\udf38 \u043d\u04af\u2202\u044f\u03b1\u03b7g\u03b5\u03b1 \ud83d\udc24) 1651038100
astrology daughter vs crypto sonhttps://twitter.com/filmupdates/status/1519099163321024513\u00a0\u2026— v (@v) 1651028047
barbie bf and oppenheimer gfpic.twitter.com/fGW0az1sRn— g | bcs spoilers (@g | bcs spoilers) 1651018472
Even though the films aren't out yet, some are already picking sides it seems.
One of these is an epic cinematic masterpiece about a historical figure that will move you to your core, and the other is Oppenheimerhttps://twitter.com/FilmUpdates/status/1519099163321024513\u00a0\u2026— Deeps (@Deeps) 1651035125
She can fix him.https://twitter.com/FilmUpdates/status/1519099163321024513\u00a0\u2026— The 21st Century. Oh Dear. (@The 21st Century. Oh Dear.) 1651023832
Me and the boys on the way to watch Barbiepic.twitter.com/XkFHaU2Pg1— Grade \ud83c\udf19 (@Grade \ud83c\udf19) 1651016632
it\u2019s time to officially choose a side, there will be no switzerland.https://twitter.com/filmupdates/status/1519099163321024513\u00a0\u2026— trin (@trin) 1651023676
you are seeing oppenheimer on july 21 2023, i am seeing barbie on july 21 2023, we are not the same— iana murray (@iana murray) 1651045915
There were many who also noted how most of Hollywood are starring in either one of these upcoming films.
they\u2019re having a cast-offhttps://twitter.com/filmupdates/status/1519099163321024513\u00a0\u2026— anisa (@anisa) 1651022490
I feel like Christopher Nolan and Greta Gerwig are casting OPPENHEIMER and BARBIE as if they\u2019re kids in a gym class picking who they want to be on their team one-by-one from the entirety of Hollywoodpic.twitter.com/KwI99SFaTg— Zoe Rose Bryant (@Zoe Rose Bryant) 1650050737
Greta Gerwig's #Barbie is officially set to open in theaters on July 21, 2023, the same day as Christopher Nolan's #Oppenheimer. That means every actor in Hollywood will be on a press tour at the same timehttps://twitter.com/wbpictures/status/1519098004992512002\u00a0\u2026— Rebecca Rubin (@Rebecca Rubin) 1651016544
Let us all leave the cinema on July 21 2023 after watching a Barbie-Oppenheimer double feature as changed people.
i cannot believe i get oppenheimer and barbie on the same day, like, this will be me coming out of my double feature on july 21st 2023. dreams come true!pic.twitter.com/hCscVq3BYK— cat \ud83d\udc90 (@cat \ud83d\udc90) 1651019585
Barbie and Oppenheimer are set to be released in cinemas on July 21 2023.
