Pornstar reacts to husband being called a 'simp' after he let her film with another man

Adult actress Lena the Plug has hit back at haters calling her husband a "simp" for allowing her to film a NSFW with another man.

For the blissfully unaware, a simp is "when a male is overly submissive to a female and gains nothing from it," according to Urban Dictionary.

It comes after Lena announced her latest collaboration with fellow pornstar Jason Luv in a handful of promo posts on Instagram. One of the uploads shows her and her husband, Adam 'Adam 22' Grandmaison, discussing the adult scene, with Lena saying she couldn't wait for him to watch it.

This prompted many followers to flood the comments calling Adam a simp.

Lena later addressed the criticisms to TMZ while outside a supermarket.

"I feel bad for him [Adam] because I'm having a lot of positive reaction whilst he's having a lot of negative reaction," she told the outlet. "I'm getting hated too, but I do feel like there's a big dump on him. He can handle it, he's a big boy."

She continued: "I feel like everyone should do what makes them happy as long as they're not hurting anyone. There's way weirder sexual things out there than what we currently have going on."

"I've had 200 threesomes with him and women. Is that a simp?" Lena added. "Someone who's been given all of this sexual experience and I get one guy and it's like a big deal?"

Adam has also spoken out about the scene in a Twitter post, where he admitted to feeling "a little jealous at first but overall it wasn't that big a deal."

He continued: "She’s watched me sleep with hundreds of girls and it’s never affected our relationship. Sleeping with that gentleman has been amazing for both her career and our business."

