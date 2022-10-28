After the late comedian Leslie Jordan, 67, died in a car accident, fellow actor Max Greenfield revealed the star’s hilarious final text messages.

Last week, Jordan arrived at Greenfield’s This Book Is Not a Present book signing on 22 October but was unfortunately turned away because the event was sold out.

Speaking to E! News, Greenfield said: “He texted me, and he was like, ‘I tried to get in. I saw that you was so famous they wouldn’t let me in. And they turned my little ass away.”

Throwing in some joking shade at Greenfield, Jordan continued: “But congratulations. I couldn’t stay. I had to go anyway because I have important things to do.”

Sign upto our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Jordan ended the conversation with words of praise and encouragement to Greenfield.

“They won’t let me near you, superstar. That’s what you are. Congratulations. I got to run, or I would stalk you,” he wrote.

Sadly, Greenfield didn’t see the messages soon enough to let his friend into the Barnes and Noble event.

Jordan died two days later.

The two’s friendship began in 2017 when they worked on the hit series Will & Grace, and the relationship continued to blossom.

Greenfield said Jones had “a one-of-a-kind personality” that would bring joy and laughter into everyone’s life, primarily through his online videos.

“Oh, I could watch these forever,” he said.

The actor believes that Jordan’s videos will remind him of the light his dear friend created in the world.

“The world really got to see that and accept it and experience it,” Greenfield said before adding: “and he got to experience it and really embrace all of that love.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

