Everyone’s favourite self-deprecating Scot, Lewis Capaldi, set his old school a challenge to create a “deliberately odd” sculpture of him – and… well… they certainly delivered.

The “Someone You Loved” singer, whose second album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent came out on Friday, made a visit to St Kentigern’s Academy in West Lothian on Tuesday morning – ahead of two intimate acoustic performances in Edinburgh later.

Sharing pictures of the big unveiling to Twitter, the academy’s art department wrote: “So today our Top Secret project was unveiled at SWG3 with a young musician and ex-pupil who has done quite well – Lewis Capaldi.

“The amazing S4 students and art staff created a deliberately odd sculpture of Lewis as requested by his team. He loved it and laughed along!”

The artwork was created to coincide with the release of Capaldi's sophomore album, which follows on from his 2019 debut Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.

After being presented with the sculpture, the "Forget Me" songwriter joked: “You’ve really captured my essence. It’s pretty weird-looking, but I like it.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

He went on to thank the students for creating it, saying he does “genuinely love it” but that it “will give me nightmares”.

“It’s a weird thing to look at – like yourself, but not yourself.”

And Twitter was impressed by the creation too:





Of course, it’s not the first eyebrow-raising piece of art to be made in recent years, as back in 2012 a botched attempt to restore a painting of Jesus Christ went viral because it was that bad.

Then in 2017, there was the infamous sculpture/bust of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, which was just as troubling.

Even former prime minister Liz Truss had an unflattering sculpture made of her last year.

Budding artists out there, please never change.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.