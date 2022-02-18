Liam Gallagher has sided with Taylor Swift amid her feud with Blur’s Damon Albarn about songwriting.

It comes as Albarn claimed in an interview with the Los Angeles Times that the American singer-songwriter Swift “doesn’t write her own songs”.

Swift has either written solo or co-written all of her songs and she took to Twitter to hit back against Albarn’s “false” comments.

Swift wrote: “I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging.

“You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”

Albarn, who is also co-founder of band Gorillaz later apologised, but now Gallagher has weighed in on the controversy.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In an interview with NME, the former Oasis member who has a long-standing rivalry with Blur and Gorillaz made his view clear, saying: “All them fucking gorilla albums are co-writes aren’t they?”

He added: “I get it – Noel bangs on about it as well: ‘I’m more important than you because I write my fucking songs’.

“Well, [Damon] won’t be saying that again in a hurry, though, will he? Did he not get ran out of fucking town by the Swifters?”

Speaking about his own opinion of the singer, Gallagher said: “I think she’s fucking cool, man” and added, “She does write her songs and I’m sure she’s co-wrote with people.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.