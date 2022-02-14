Liam Neeson made headlines after he confessed to "falling in love" with an unavailable woman on the set of his new movie Blacklight.

Promoting the upcoming film on the Australian morning show Sunrise, the 68-year-old actor expressed his love for Australia, the crew and an anonymous woman.

"I loved Melbourne. I loved our Australian crew. They are fantastic workers," Neeson said last week.

"Every department was superb. They were their own people, do you know what I mean? They had a great sense of humour."

Breaking into a smirk, the Taken star revealed: "I made a couple of pals... I fell in love, but she was taken."

Fans have now set their mission to unveil the mystery woman – and theories are flying.



Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

As cited in the Daily Mail, Neeson's Blacklight co-star Yael Stone was fans' prime suspect.

That was until the Australian actress sarcastically shut down rumours, declaring in "more factually accurate news" she does appear in the movie "for one scene."

"As I mentioned to @amyschumer yes, it's totally me. I guess he couldn't hold the secret any longer," she penned. "In even crazier/more factually accurate news I am actually in this movie… for one scene. I did it for my dad."





Attention soon turned to Australian music icon Tina Arena, 54, who has been with artist Vincent Mancini since 2000. There was even speculation about Neeson's love interest being Kylie Minogue's sister Dannii, 50,

Neeson's late wife, Natasha Richardson, died at 45 from an epidural hematoma (bleeding in the brain) in 2009. The actress hit her head during a skiing lesson in Quebec, Canada.



Speaking about his grief, Neeson told Anderson Cooper in 2014: “She was on life support. I went in to her and I told her I loved her.

"I said, 'Sweetie, you’re not coming back from this, you’ve banged your head,'

“She and I had made a pact, if any of us got into a vegetative state that we’d pull the plug. That was my immediate thought, 'Okay, these tubes have to go. She’s gone.'"





Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

