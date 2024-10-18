Liam Payne was ‘let down’ by the music industry, Sharon Osbourne said in a tribute to the One Direction star who died this week.

In an emotional Instagram post, the 72-year-old wrote: “Liam, my heart aches. We all let you down.

“Where was this industry when you needed them? You were just a kid when you entered one of the toughest industries in the world. Who was in your corner? Rest in peace my friend.”

Tributes have poured in from celebrities and fans alike after Payne fell to his death while staying at a hotel in Buenos Aires on Wednesday night (16 October).

Payne's family said in a statement: "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

Liam Payne was 'let down' said Sharon Osbourne in an emotional post on Instagram / Gareth Cattermole & Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images

Osbourne was a judge on The X Factor, the same show that formed the beloved boyband. The music judge departed the show by the time One Direction competed in 2010, as she served as a judge on the first three series between 2004 to 2007. Osbourne returned in 2013, 2016 and 2017.

Payne rose to fame as a teenager and first appeared on The X Factor at the age of 14 in 2008.Two years later, Payne auditioned again and he became a member of One Direction, along with Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Niall Horan.

Although the group finished in third place on The X Factor in 2010, they went on to become one of the world’s most successful boy bands by selling more than 70 million records. One Direction have been on a hiatus since 2016.

On Thursday (17 October), Payne's bandmates shared a tribute to him.

“We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing,” the heartbreaking statement begins.

“In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say.

“But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.

“The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.

“For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us.

“We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.”

