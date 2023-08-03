Lizzo has lost over 120,000 Instagram followers after the string of claims against her that she's since hit back at.

For those unaware, it all started when former employees of the star came forward with allegations of sexual harassment, and creating a hostile work environment through racial and religious harassment.

In an appearance on NBC News, Arianna Davis and Crystal Williams, two of Lizzo's former dancers, claimed Lizzo gave "thinly veiled" comments on their appearance and that it wasn't "an isolated experience."

Lizzo has since taken to Instagram to pour water on the allegations, calling them "sensationalised".

The statement said her ex-employees "already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."

"Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren't valued as an important part of the team," the star added.

She went on to say she "would absolutely never criticise or terminate an employee because of their weight."

Now, the star has reportedly lost over 120,000 Instagram followers since the initial allegations. In the last 24 hours alone, over 80,000 people unfollowed the 'About Damn Time' singer, according to KingCasinoBonus.

"For Lizzo fans, it will be alarming to see their idol accused of body-shaming, assault and more, when she has been such a proponent of body positivity for women all over the world," Ionut Marin, Chief Editor for KingCasinoBonus said.

"As the lawsuit continues and new reports emerge, it will be interesting to see how Lizzo’s Instagram followers will fluctuate,"

Marin continued: "With over 24 million monthly listeners on Spotify, we could also see these figures fall over the coming weeks and months as more details are revealed. These reports could also threaten to derail any of the pop star’smusic releases and tours in the future."

