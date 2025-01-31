After days of speculation that Jake and Logan Paul could be taking each other on in a fight, the rumours have finally been put to bed - and instead, they're launching a reality show together.

Posters teasing an 'announcement' tricked fans into believing they could be getting in the ring together on 27 March, however, it was all a big rouse for their TV show, Paul American.

And it would appear fans will get to see the good, bad, and ugly in the new show, as a teaser has already been released - and shows a moment of tension between the two.

“I don’t give a f***. Be mad at me,” Jake, 28, says at the start of the clip while sitting in a car with his sibling, 29. “I’m un-cancellable.”

Here's everything we know about the show so far...

When is Paul American coming out?

Paul American makes its debut on HBO Max on 27 March 2025, with eight episodes.

Where can I watch Paul American?

Paul American will be available to stream on HBO Max, with subscriptions starting from $9.99.

Is there a trailer out for Paul American?

The first teaser for the show has now been released. You can watch it below.

Will there be a season 2 of Paul American?

A season 2 of Paul American has not yet been confirmed.

What happens in Paul American?

Paul American will give “unparalleled access to the Paul family and their inner circle,” and also “peels back the curtain on the most raw, honest, and intimate moments in the brothers’ over-the-top, high octane lives,” according to the official logline.

“We’ve built our lives in front of the world, but Paul American is the raw, unfiltered truth behind everything you think you know about us,” Jake and Logan said in a joint statement when the show was announced.

“It isn't just about the headlines or the viral moments — it’s about the journey that got us here. For the first time, our fans will get to see the real people who shape our lives: our mom, dad, Jutta, Nina, and everyone else in our inner circle.”

