Logan Paul and Conor McGregor are rumoured to be heading for a boxing match in 2025 in what could be one of the biggest fights of the year, if online reports are to be believed.

Despite all the noise surrounding the potential fight, Paul has turned his attention elsewhere and called out another celeb entirely.

That celeb is Bad Bunny. The Puerto Rican musician is no stranger to combat sports, having made quite the impact in the WWE.

The 30-year-old has expressed his wishes to get back in the ring after making his WWE debut in 2021, and Paul has responded by saying he should be the one to take him on.

Speaking to Rolling Stone earlier this month, Bad Bunny said he wanted to get back into wrestling.

Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, in the ring in 2023 Gladys Vega/ Getty Images

“I want to do it one more time. I want to put my life at risk in the ring. I felt like I didn’t risk it enough in the ring, and I want to do it. I want to scare my mother. When? I don’t know.

“We stay in contact with the people at WWE, we’re always paying attention to what’s going on. But when, I don’t know. I hope there’s a time where I can really get ready, like I did the last few times. And I’d love to take more time to get ready physically,” he said.

Paul didn’t miss the chance to challenge him, responding on Instagram by sharing the interview on Monday (January 13) and commenting: “Then get in the ring with me.”

So could we see the pair go head to head in future?

Paul could be set for a busy 2025 if they do end up facing off in the ring.

YouTuber-turned-fighter Paul and Irish UFC fighter McGregor are rumoured to have agreed to take part in a boxing match that will be held in India and earn each of them a staggering $250 million. It comes after some initial rumours that McGregor might take on Jake Paul , Logan's brother, who recently fought and defeated Mike Tyson .

McGregor,36, has previously posted on social media, tweeting emojis of the Indian flag along with love hearts.

