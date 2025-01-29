Is Jake Paul vs Logan Paul happening? Brothers tease new announcement

"The moment you’ve waited a decade for" - that's what's been posted by both Logan and Jake Paul across their social media platforms, teasing fans with a potential long-awaited fight...or is it?

The content creator duo have long-toyed with the idea of taking each other on, having both fought the likes of Mike Tyson, KSI, and Tommy Fury respectively.

There's no doubt it would win the popularity vote if it did happen, with Paul vs Tyson raking in over 60 million viewers worldwide following a controversial decision which saw the YouTuber win.

In the post shared online, an image sees the duo facing off in an image that certainly represents the teaser of a boxing match, with HBO Max confirming something with the duo would be coming to their platform on 27 March.

But we have to remember, this is the Paul brothers, and they most likely have a trick up their sleeves that mean you shouldn't get too excited about the prospect of them going where Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko steered away from in their own careers.

"We don't want to see our mother crying," Wladimir told CBS in 2004. "And we don't want to break our mother's heart. And we promised our mother when we start to box, we will never fight against each other."

However, Jake already confirmed to the Ring Champs podcast he wouldn't think twice about fighting his brother.

''I’m okay with fighting my brother because I wouldn’t have to be the one that dealt with losing. Seriously", he said.

"Emotionally, if that would scar him, then he shouldn’t do it. But if he’s going to sign up, I don’t have to be the one to lose.''

But for now, the internet isn't exactly convinced...









So, what could this big announcement really be?

Suggestions have been made about a reality TV show or even a new podcast, but with the event just weeks away, we can expect more news very soon.

