Have Logan Paul and Conor McGregor agreed to a '$250m fight'?

Have Logan Paul and Conor McGregor agreed to a fight worth ‘$250m’? Fans certainly think so after a cryptic social media post.

YouTuber-turned-fighter Paul and Irish UFC fighter McGregor are rumoured to have agreed to take part in a boxing match that will be held in India and earn each of them a staggering $250 million. It comes after some initial rumours that McGregor might take on Jake Paul, Logan's brother, who recently fought and defeated Mike Tyson.

McGregor,36, has previously posted on social media, tweeting emojis of the Indian flag along with love hearts.

According to reports, the match-up is part of the country’s “Visit India” tourism campaign and it is alleged it will be hosted by Indian royalty, the Ambani family at the 33,000-capacity Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Now, McGregor has added more fuel to the rumours with a since-deleted post on X/Twitter, in which he reportedly wrote, “$250,000,000” along with another Indian flag emoji, followed by the hashtag, “#ImComing”.

The words were shared along with an image of Paul in his WWE wrestling costume, seemingly taunting the 29-year-old American.

Logan Paul and Conor McGregor Getty Images

McGregor has since deleted the post from 5 January. But, in another hint that the fight may go ahead, he retweeted a post by one user who claimed it would be “easy work” for him if he were to go into the ring with Paul.

In April 2021, Paul made his professional wrestling debut while appearing as a guest. He has been signed to WWE since June 2022. Paul has also taken part in two professional boxing fights and has one win and one loss to his name.

McGregor is a professional mixed martial artist who has won multiple UFC championships across weight classes. In 2017, he took on Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match and was defeated.

