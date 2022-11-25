YouTuber Logan Paul has opened up about his "vivid" vision where he "choked out" controversial internet personality Andrew Tate.

The pair have had an ongoing feud for some time, with the imPaulsive podcast host calling Tate and his explosive opinions an "act". There have since been rumours about the two battling it out in a boxing match.

In a recent episode of Jeff Wittek’s Jeff FM podcast, Paul said: "I had this vision this morning, real vivid in my head. Me and Andrew Tate finally did an MMA fight, we finally signed up for it,"

"I had this dream, I choked him out in 15 seconds, I’m not kidding, 15 seconds."

"And then, in this vision, I stood up, I looked up at him and I was almost disappointed for him because I think that’s what would happen. I think I’d f**king destroy him quick and then look at him like ‘that was the Top G, that was the guy?’ You know what I did? I grabbed the fence and I didn't move."

LOGAN PAUL AND ANDREW TATE SIGN UP FOR MMA FIGHT | JEFF FM | Ep. 73 www.youtube.com





He added: "Then he tried to come in super hot and I just took his back, choked him out and it just took me 15 seconds. I even went to the social afterwards and there's like a picture of me pointing at him with a look of confusion on my face and the caption would be 'the real Top G'. I play all these scenarios out in my head."

While Paul's vision didn't extend to the post-fight interview, he did say the thought of fighting Tate "excites" him.

