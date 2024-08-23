Logan Paul responds to accusations that he pushed his dog off a boat

Logan Paul has attracted more criticism, this time over a resurfaced video – and he’s been forced to deny that he pushed his dog off a boat back in 2020.

The YouTuber, boxer and wrestler only recently denied that he is banned from Japan, following the controversial video he filmed in 2017 . Now, he’s faced criticism over another old video.

The video in question features Paul’s dog Broley, who he adopted back in 2019. Broley can be seen in the clip on the back of a boat, before jumping off straight into the water.

Paul is heard in the clip shouting “stop the boat!” with panic in his voice.

Thankfully, Brolly was unharmed. However, people at the time accused Paul of pushing the dog into the water – which he denied at the time in no uncertain terms.









Despite that, social media users have been returning to the clip over recent days and now Paul has once again denied that he would ever do something like that to his dog.

At the time, Paul wrote: "Clarifying in the comments: we would NEVER, EVER, EVER, push Broley off the boat. He jumped and a hand was behind him, petting him, and when he jumped, we attempted to grab him but FOR A FACT we did not push him.





"Watch his body language and you can very evidently see a self induced, independent jump from the little mut. Thanks for coming to my Ted talk."



Back then, Paul also posted a slowed-down version of the moment Brolly jumped in, stating that the video made it clear the dog wasn’t pushed.

Now, after the video received renewed attention, Paul reposted his previous comments and added: “I WOULD NEVER.”

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings