Logan Paul has denied that he is banned from Japan, following the controversial video he filmed in 2017.

Paul previously filmed and posted a video of himself entering Aokigahara Forest in Japan – which is often referred to as the “suicide forest”. The video showed him filming a dead body, and it was on YouTube for a day before it was deleted by Paul following heavy criticism.

Paul was asked about Japan during a new interview with fellow WWE superstar Dominik Mysterio on his Impaulsive podcast.

WWE recently toured the Asian country, but Paul did not take part. However, Paul claimed that he is still able to enter the country, but didn’t go on the WWE’s recent tour due to “prior obligations”.

“Yes, I can go to Japan,” Paul said on the podcast, insisting that he wasn’t “excommunicado”.





“I’ve never said this before, but my rule was if I went back, I’d like to be invited back. I haven’t gotten the invite yet,” Paul said.



When asked by his co-host Mike Majlak who Paul would like to be invited by, Paul replied: “My best best is the WWE, I’d be a real heel there.”

The conversation then ended abruptly after Dominik Mysterio said he’d be a “real heel” if he wore the same hat he wore during the controversial 2017 video – with Paul saying he had gone too far.

Paul previously apologised and claimed he was trying to raise awareness of suicide after facing controversy surrounding the video. Addressing the “monsoon of negativity” in a statement, he said that he had intended to “raise awareness for suicide and suicide prevention.”

He added: “I didn't do it for views. I get views. I'm often reminded of how big of a reach I truly have & with great power comes great [responsibility]... for the first time in my life I'm regretful to say I handled that power incorrectly. It won't happen again.”

