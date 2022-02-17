Logan Paul wants to swap the boxing gloves and influencer life for high office (in the future at least) after the YouTuber said he's considering running for president when he turns 35.

In order to run for one of the most powerful positions in the world, candidates must be over the age of 35 according to the set minimum age requirement by Article II of the US Consitution.

At age 26, Paul is less than ten years away from pulling a Donald Trump or Arnold Schwarzenegger by becoming the latest celebrity to make a career move into politics.

Speaking on his podcast "Impaulsive," the discussion turned political when Paul shared his ambition and said: "I really do think I'm going to make a run for president when I'm 35."

Paul is then asked by his manager Jeff Levin what his first policy would be as president.

“I don’t know, I have to do more research, but I think I could do some seriously good sh*t that is so necessary, and in my head feels inevitable but someone has to do it," Paul replied.

Every candidate needs a running mate and co-host Mike Majlak then asked Paul if he could fill this spot for him, to which Paul declined and told him: "No, because you can't run."

Like many politicians, Paul has dealt with a number of controversies over the years as a YouTuber, his biggest one being when caused public outrage by filming a dead body in Japan's so-called "suicide forest" back in 2017 which he later publically apologised for.

Of course, Paul's presidential hopes caused quite the stir on social media as people reacted to the possibility of him becoming a world leader.

One person wrote: "A Paul for president, gives same vibes as Kanye running."

"Honestly if Donald Trump can do it, anyone can I guess," another person said.

Someone else added: "If logan paul is ever president we are officially in a dystopian hell."

People also took to Twitter to share their thoughts and it's safe to say many weren't excited at the prospect.













However it's not the first time, the eldest Paul brother has mentioned running for president.



In 2019, comedian Tim Dillion appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast where he decided to make a prediction on the YouTuber's future.

"I will make Logan Paul president. He's a smart guy. He will run. YouTubers are going to have millions of dollars, millions of fans, and no skills when they're all 40," Dillon said.

Paul himself then replied to Dillion comment by sharing the clip to Twitter and he tweeted: "I'll do it."

We will have just to wait until 2032 to see if Paul walks the walk and announces he's running for office.

