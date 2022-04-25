Lorde has responded after a video of her shushing crowds at her concert went viral.

The singer made her return to performing last year with her first album since releasing 2017's Melodrama. Currently, Lorde is on tour and fans couldn't be more ecstatic for her to be back on the stage.

As concert go, many fans were excited to sing along to Lorde's music with her, but some artists prefer for audiences to be a bit quieter than others, or at least to do so during certain moments.

Lorde caught heat after a video was shared of the singer where she can be seen at various concerts gesturing for the audience to shush and not sing along just yet.

"Someone made a compilation of Lorde shushing her crowd," wrote one person on Twitter.

Lorde has since responded to the viral clip, saying in a video: "Okay, I just woke up. I just wanted to talk about this thing of me shushing people at my shows.

"That was something I did in that one song, a couple of times, when I wanted to sing it acapella and/or off the microphone so people could hear me, and because I wanted to try something different," she added.

Lorde then addressed her fans directly. "If you come to my shows, you know it’s like an hour and a half of all of us singing and screaming together.”

In many of the videos, the song the singer is performing is 'Writer in the Dark,' which Lorde referenced the album it was from in her video response. "Also, that dramatic ass move was literally for an album called Melodrama so…don’t stress too hard," she continued.

Some fans have come to the singer's defense, with one writing: "Because it's a song she wrote about being groomed and that cuts really deep so she wants it to be heard in a specific way?"

Someone else said: "In case anyone was wondering — Lorde hasn't performed 'Writer in the Dark' since 2018, and the acapella rendition since 2017."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.