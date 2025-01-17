California has been left devastated by wildfires that have ravaged parts of Los Angeles, causing almost 59 square miles of damage, destroying at least 12,000 structures, and killing at least 24 people.

Many celebrities were among those who lost their homes in the Pacific Palisades and Eaton fires, including Paris Hilton, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, and Mark Hamill.

They've publicly expressed their heartbreak, and thanked fire services for salvaging what they could.

But, it's set to be a long road ahead for many.

It could take years to rebuild the areas charred by the fires, with some residents now also suffering through the heartache of invalid insurance for fires.

However, as with any tragedy, it's brought out some of the best of humanity, with many celebrities, businesses, and locals pledging donations to help the victims.

Want to help for yourself? Here's all of the ways you can support the victims of the LA wildfires.

These are all the celebrities that have publicly acknowledged their generous donations to those who need it most.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio has confirmed on social media that he will donate $1 million with his nature conservation organisation, Re:wild, to support “urgent needs and post-fire recovery efforts.”

Initial aid will go to the LA Fire Department Foundation, California Fire Foundation, Pasadena Humane Society, World Central Kitchen, and SoCal Fire Fund.

He also posted links for his followers to join in with the donations.

Beyoncé









Beyoncé has pledged one of the biggest celebrity donations, with her charity, BeyGOOD, pledging $2.5 million to support families who have lost their homes in the fire, as well as give back to the organisations helping those families through this time.

The singer had a huge career announcement scheduled for 14 January, but has since postponed it due to the ongoing emergency.

She and her husband, Jay-Z, live in a $200 million Malibu mansion with their children, which is thought to not have been affected by the fires - however, Beyoncé's childhood home was burnt to the ground, as confirmed by her mother, Tina Knowles.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis and her husband, Christopher Guest, have pledged $1 million to wildlife relief following the LA fires.

The actor feared she'd lost her Santa Monica home while she was away working, and appeared emotional during an appearance on The Tonight Show as it unfolded.

”I’m literally just about to cry … As you know, where I live is on fire right now. Literally, the entire city of the Pacific Palisades is burning,” she told Fallon.

“I flew here last night. I was on the plane, started getting texts. And it’s f***ing gnarly, you guys."

The Eagles

Members of rock band The Eagles have reportedly pledged to donate $2.5 million to FireAid, a benefit happening on 30 January to support victims of the fire.

Billed as “an evening of music and solidarity”, a number of huge acts are expected to play - however, there's no confirmation if The Eagles will be part of that.

Paris Hilton

Despite losing her own Malibu home to the fires, Paris Hilton has spent a large chunk of the last week volunteering at animal shelters, attempting to reunite pet owners with their dogs and cats who may have ran scared or been trapped when evacuations took place.

She's also launched an emergency fund through her nonprofit, 11:11 Media Impact, which has so far raised $800,000 for Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts.

This week she pledged a $150,000 grant to GoFundMe to provide immediate cash assistance to 150 displaced Altadena families.

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria has vowed to match donations made to This is About Humanity, up to $50,000. The charity helps support frontline workers and families displaced.

But if that wasn't enough, she's also handing over $1 million of a $50 million award she received from Jeff Bezos to other organisations supporting fire recovery and cleanup efforts in the area.

Mark Zuckerberg

Outside of a $2 million donation by Meta to American Red Cross and the Pasadena Humane Society, Mark Zuckerberg and his family have personally donated a further $2 million to organisations providing on-the-ground relief in Los Angeles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been spotted out-and-about in affected areas this week, visiting firefighters who are still attempting to contain the Pacific Palisades and Eaton fires.

The couple have reportedly made donations of both money and clothing, as well as children's toys and other supplies to a number of local organisations, including World Central Kitchen, LAFD Foundation, Animal Wellness Foundation, and Baby2baby.

Markle's upcoming Netflix series 'With Love, Meghan', has had its release date pushed back from this week to 4 March.

This article was originally published on 16 January 2025

