All the ways to help Los Angeles fire victims

The devastation of the fires in Los Angeles has made headlines around the world over the last week, with questions now being raised over just how the blaze led to the destruction of entire neighbourhoods.

The Pacific Palisades area, in particular, was badly affected, with over 1,000 buildings flattened. At the time of writing, the fire remains at 14 per cent containment.

Over 130,000 people have been displaced from the city following evacuation orders, with those who have lost their homes including a number of celebrities. Paris Hilton, Anna Faris, and Mark Hamill are among those who have seen their houses burn down, while Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag have been documenting their heartache.

While some residents have finally been reunited with their beloved pets and found shelter elsewhere, the operation to rebuild could take months – or even years.

Wondering how you can help? Here's everything you can do to support the victims of the LA fires.

Get your information from official news sources

Unsurprisingly, misinformation is rife during a time of emergency, and unfortunately, you can’t trust everything you read online. Don’t post things based on your own speculation, and get your news from official, trusted sources.

For the LA fires, some accounts you might want to follow are major news channels like NBC, Los Angeles mayor, Karen Bass, or Erik Scott, a fire captain and public information officer for the LA Fire Department.

The LAFD are also posting regular updates about fire containment, evacuation orders, and emergency details.

If you have relatives in affected areas of Los Angeles

If you are concerned about relatives or loved ones in the area, you should contact the relevant embassy. For urgent assistance, you can call the British Embassy in Los Angeles, California, on +44 (0)20 7008 5000 from the UK, or +1 310 789 0031 from the USA.

You can also contact the US Embassy in London on 020 7499 9000. They are located at 33 Nine Elms Ln, Nine Elms, London SW11 7US.

If someone you know is missing, visit redcross.org/findfamily or reach the Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). The charity is also providing emergency accommodation for hundreds of people, so if you find yourself in need of shelter, 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) to be connected with the Family Travel Assistance Team.

If you’ve been impacted by the recent fires, you may be eligible for government assistance. Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call the FEMA helpline at 1-800-621-3362.

Some other useful links:

Donate to the Red Cross

When making donations to disaster relief funds, it's important to go for trusted, reputable agencies, so that you know your money will reach the victims (don't just go for the first GoFundMe you see).

The Red Cross is currently helping victims of the fires with emergency shelter and essentials - no questions asked, and no identification required.

Supplies they’re fundraising for include cots, blankets, and water. In shelters, disaster health volunteers are caring for minor injuries and replacing things like glasses and medications. Disaster mental health workers are providing emotional support to those dealing with the gravity of the situation – whether they've lost their home, a loved one, or are just struggling to process the situation.

Want to support them? You can make a donation here

Donate to the International Fund for Animal Welfare

Over 130,000 Angelenos have been displaced by the fires, but that doesn’t include the thousands of pets and wildlife left behind.

Shelters and rescue organisations have been overrun in recent days with animals estranged from their owners, and wild animals running scared, often finding themselves in dangerous situations.

The team has worked with local organisations during a number of previous fires, providing direct care for animals and opening temporary shelters.

Donate to the charity here

Donate to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation

The LAFD and LA County Fire Department are at the heart of disaster relief through the fires, with firefighters working tirelessly and putting their lives at risk to help minimise destruction.

Fire departments across Los Angeles have been faced with budget cuts in recent months – money that could have been paramount in providing an even better response in disasters like this one.

Not only that, but they’re at the forefront of delivering the public essential, reliable information about evacuations, containment, and where to seek help.

Donate to the LAFD Foundation here

Visit GoFundMe

As well as official charities helping in the area, there are also a number of GoFundMe pages relating to fire relief, including many touching, personal stories.

Some of those include a family who have just moved from the Pacific Palisades to Scotland, raising funds for their old community, and a friend of a Palisades local who has lost the home where he cares for his disabled parents.

If you want to read more about their stories or find a donation page that resonates with you, visit the dedicated California fires section.

If you’re local and it’s safe to do so, check out volunteering opportunities

If you’re in an unaffected area of Los Angeles (please prioritise your own safety!), but want to help with disaster relief efforts, there are a number of ways you can go about this.

Volunteer Collective currently has an updated list of volunteer opportunities and drives.

Volunteers are needed by Canine Rescue Club for temporary foster care for dogs displaced by the fires.

If you’re interested in permanently rehoming an animal, Los Angeles Animal Services has temporarily waived their adoption fee to free up space in their shelters.

The LA Regional Food Bank is also accepting food donations and volunteers, and OBKLA (Our Big Kitchen LA) need volunteers to help prepare hot meals for those displaced, and for emergency personnel helping out. Contact info@obkla.org to volunteer.

If you simply want to donate some goods, Council District 11 Office located on 7166 W. Manchester Ave, Westchester, are seeking individually-wrapped items, non-perishable items, canned goods, baby food, dog food, and water.

North Valley Caring Services Food Pantry, located at 15453 Rayen St, North Hills, are looking for blankets, bottled water, diapers and wipes, microwaves, and fresh produce (only on Thursdays).

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.