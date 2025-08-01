What is Lyme disease? Understanding the illness behind Justin Timberlake’s diagnosis

On Thursday (31 July), Justin Timberlake broke his silence on a personal health battle that’s been quietly unfolding behind the scenes of his two-year 'Forget Tomorrow' tour.

In a candid Instagram Story, the singer revealed he’s been diagnosed with Lyme disease, a "debilitating" condition he felt compelled to speak out about, despite being, in his own words, a "pretty private person".

Timberlake now joins a growing list of celebrities — including Avril Lavigne, Justin Bieber, Alec Baldwin, and Shania Twain — who’ve used their platforms to shed light on the illness.

"Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease – which I don’t say so you feel bad for me – but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes," he shared with his 72 million followers.

Timberlake continued: "If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically.

"When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness.

"I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going."

What is Lyme disease?

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that can be passed to humans through the bite of an infected tick. These ticks are often found in grassy or wooded areas, and not all of them carry the bacteria.

What are the signs of Lyme disease?

Lyme disease is generally more manageable when diagnosed early. A key early indicator in some people is a distinctive rash near the site of a tick bite. This rash typically appears between one and four weeks after the bite, although in some cases it can take up to three months to develop.

The appearance of the rash can vary — it might have a lighter or darker centre and gradually expand in size. On lighter skin tones, it often looks red, pink, or purple. On darker skin, it may be harder to detect and can resemble a bruise. It’s worth noting that the rash isn’t usually painful, itchy, or warm to the touch.

In addition to the rash, some individuals may feel unwell with symptoms similar to the flu. These can include a fever or chills, headaches, fatigue, and aches in the muscles or joints.

Without treatment, the condition has the potential to cause more severe health issues.

According to the NHS, the risk of becoming seriously ill from a tick bite is low, but it's still important to act quickly and carefully.

If you spot a tick on your skin, use fine-tipped tweezers or a tick-removal tool — available at some pharmacies, vets or pet shops — to grasp it as close to the skin as possible.

Gently pull upwards without twisting or crushing the tick, then clean the area with antiseptic or soap and water.

Most tick bites won't cause any problems, but if you develop a rash or start feeling unwell, it's important to seek medical advice.

