Machine Gun Kelly turned red carpet Grammys interview into a therapy session

Things got unexpectedly deep between Machine Gun Kelly and Laverne Cox on the red carpet of the Grammy’s.

Sunday night, Cox, 50, interviewed MGK, 32, as his album, Mainstream Sellout, was up for Best Rock Album.

The rapper-turned-pop-punk artist ultimately lost to Ozzy Osbourne this year, but of course, Cox had to still ask MGK how he felt being at the Grammy's.

But rather than use simple words like “good” or “excited” the rapper began sharing how he really felt and he held nothing back.

"I didn't take the category home and that I always feel like I always ask for that lesson like I feel like I lacked self loved and was valuing myself so much on career accomplishments that I needed this," MGK said.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Cox interjected MGK's thoughtful answer by sharing how she related to the feeling of needing external validation to feel internally validated.

And while the deep conversation may have been enjoyable for the two, people witnessing it felt slightly uncomfortable.

Taking to Twitter, people poked fun at the interaction.

Some accused MGK of "trauma dumping".

Luckily the two walked away from the conversation content.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.