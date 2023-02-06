The 65th Grammy awards ceremony had it all; Taylor Swift dancing to Bad Bunny; Trevor Noah telling Harry Styles he thinks the green M&M is sexier; and some genuinely good performances.

Beyoncé also became the most decorated artist in Grammys history. (Although even those who don't win got to take home a pretty impressive goody bag.)



Among the stars performing on the night were Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Lizzo as well as tributes to the late musicians Takeoff, Loretta Lynn and Christine McVie.

Most of the awards will be handed out before the CBS telecast got started, but the big gongs of the night were saved for the TV broadcast at 8pm.

With the stage set for Beyonce to make history, Bebe Rexha saw the writing on the wall and marked the occasion by posting her fit with the caption: "On my way to lose to Beyonce."





Taylor Swift bopping along to Bad Bunny during the show's opener got everyone excited.

The subtitles during his performance, though, were a bit problematic.

Swift's arrival was a relief for some fans, who went to extreme measures to manifest her appearance.

Someone even pulled out a throwback snap of her, pretending it was a 2023 pic. We weren't fooled.

Laverne Cox's reaction to Viola Davis' historic EGOT was immense.

Meanwhile Machine Gun Kelly's interview with Cox was ... bizarre to say the least, and Twitter didn't miss.



Ben Affleck accompanied Jennifer Lopez to the awards, but looked like he'd rather be slinging Munchkins:





Someone spotted an amazing bit of symmetry in Harry Styles' story so far:

Anyone who couldn't stream it on Paramount+ or watch on CBS had a bit of an internet struggle on their hands:

The mega hip-hop medley at the end had everyone dancing at home.

It really was epic.





Even before the show started, people were sharing memes and viral clips from years gone by, including this moment Mariah Carey went super-hard at the 2006 show:



Harry Styles stans in Spain created an altar in devotion to the star:

While Beyonce made history, Taylor Swift stans reminded everyone that their woman has already made history at the Grammys.

The backstage interaction between besties Lizzo and Harry Styles may have looked a little something like this.

Even though the NFL's Super Bowl is one week away, it's fair to say that Sunday night was that night for music fans.

Will anything top this iconic moment when Michael Jackson won big at the Grammys?





Trevor Noah hosted for the third-straight year. He admitted beforehand that it's no easy task.



“The nerves come in because you’re standing in front of not just some of the best, but some of the biggest performers in the world. Nerves are part of what I do,” the comedian said.

One of the main storylines heading into the event was whether Beyonce would become the most decorated of all time, needing just four wins to complete this feat. Of course, she managed it - but not before panicking everyone by turning up an hour late.

The celebrations afterwards were, of course, epic.

