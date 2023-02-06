The 65th Grammy awards ceremony had it all; Taylor Swift dancing to Bad Bunny; Trevor Noah telling Harry Styles he thinks the green M&M is sexier; and some genuinely good performances.
Beyoncé also became the most decorated artist in Grammys history. (Although even those who don't win got to take home a pretty impressive goody bag.)
Among the stars performing on the night were Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Lizzo as well as tributes to the late musicians Takeoff, Loretta Lynn and Christine McVie.
Most of the awards will be handed out before the CBS telecast got started, but the big gongs of the night were saved for the TV broadcast at 8pm.
With the stage set for Beyonce to make history, Bebe Rexha saw the writing on the wall and marked the occasion by posting her fit with the caption: "On my way to lose to Beyonce."
Taylor Swift bopping along to Bad Bunny during the show's opener got everyone excited.
\u201cDidn\u2019t have \u201cTaylor Swift dancing to Bad Bunny\u201d on my bingo card for 2023 but here we are #GRAMMYs\u201d— Mara (@Mara) 1675645515
The subtitles during his performance, though, were a bit problematic.
\u201cthe subtitles say "[singing in non-english]" lol #Grammys\u201d— philip lewis (@philip lewis) 1675645447
Swift's arrival was a relief for some fans, who went to extreme measures to manifest her appearance.
\u201cme pretending like i don\u2019t care about taylor attending the grammys so she arrives at the red carpet faster \u201d— Britt ~ fan acc (@Britt ~ fan acc) 1675631875
Someone even pulled out a throwback snap of her, pretending it was a 2023 pic. We weren't fooled.
\u201cTaylor Swift arrives on the #GRAMMYs\u00a0red carpet.\u201d— BEYONC\u00c9\u2019S GRAMMY TROPHY (@BEYONC\u00c9\u2019S GRAMMY TROPHY) 1675637588
Laverne Cox's reaction to Viola Davis' historic EGOT was immense.
\u201claverne cox's live reaction to viola davis becoming an egot is everything\u201d— noah (@noah) 1675636755
Meanwhile Machine Gun Kelly's interview with Cox was ... bizarre to say the least, and Twitter didn't miss.
Ben Affleck accompanied Jennifer Lopez to the awards, but looked like he'd rather be slinging Munchkins:
\u201cBen Affleck looks like he\u2019d rather be at Dunkin #Grammys\u201d— philip lewis (@philip lewis) 1675648638
\u201chowever bad of a day you\u2019re having, I promise you\u2019re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now\u201d— Spencer Althouse (@Spencer Althouse) 1675648725
Someone spotted an amazing bit of symmetry in Harry Styles' story so far:
\u201charry sang \u201cisn\u2019t she lovely\u201d by stevie wonder almost 13 years ago when he auditioned for the x factor and now he\u2019s winning grammys and will be performing on the same stage as stevie tonight in the same building\u201d— ta\u2019mia (@ta\u2019mia) 1675647998
Anyone who couldn't stream it on Paramount+ or watch on CBS had a bit of an internet struggle on their hands:
\u201clive footage of me trying to get a Grammys link to work from twitter youtube and discord\u201d— kayl\ud83e\ude81 (@kayl\ud83e\ude81) 1675647293
The mega hip-hop medley at the end had everyone dancing at home.
\u201c#GRAMMYs Nobody: \nMe in my living room during this hip hop performance:\u201d— \ud83c\udf39\u2728R_Le\u2019Rose\ud83c\udf39\u2728 (@\ud83c\udf39\u2728R_Le\u2019Rose\ud83c\udf39\u2728) 1675654516
It really was epic.
\u201cLoving this 50 anniversary Hip Hop tribute. Omg yessssss #GRAMMYs\u201d— 2 Seater \ud83d\ude97 (@2 Seater \ud83d\ude97) 1675654498
\u201cBusta Rhymes as soon as he hit backstage of #GRAMMYs: \u201d— Danny Armstrong (@Danny Armstrong) 1675654532
Even before the show started, people were sharing memes and viral clips from years gone by, including this moment Mariah Carey went super-hard at the 2006 show:
\u201cthat time mariah carey forgot she was human at the 2006 grammys\u201d— 2000s (@2000s) 1675519758
Harry Styles stans in Spain created an altar in devotion to the star:
While Beyonce made history, Taylor Swift stans reminded everyone that their woman has already made history at the Grammys.
\u201c#GRAMMYs history: Taylor Swift is the only woman to ever win Album Of The Year three times.\u201d— Pop Base (@Pop Base) 1675621824
The backstage interaction between besties Lizzo and Harry Styles may have looked a little something like this.
\u201cthis is gonna be harry and lizzo at the grammys: \u201d— polk salyd \ud83d\udc8c\ud83e\udea9 (@polk salyd \ud83d\udc8c\ud83e\udea9) 1675459792
Even though the NFL's Super Bowl is one week away, it's fair to say that Sunday night was that night for music fans.
\u201cthe grammys are the super bowl for fangirls/fandoms\u201d— ta\u2019mia (@ta\u2019mia) 1675615081
Will anything top this iconic moment when Michael Jackson won big at the Grammys?
\u201cMichael Jackson winning 8 Grammys in one night will forever remain as the most ICONIC moments in the history of #GRAMMYs\nhttps://t.co/9nI52qJ18f\u201d— \ud835\udce5\ud835\udcee\ud835\udcfb\ud835\udcf8\ud835\udcf7\ud835\udcf2\ud835\udcec\ud835\udcea\ud83d\udcab | fan account (@\ud835\udce5\ud835\udcee\ud835\udcfb\ud835\udcf8\ud835\udcf7\ud835\udcf2\ud835\udcec\ud835\udcea\ud83d\udcab | fan account) 1675622900
\u201cGrammys doing the sorry Hip Hop and black people for snubbing your work for the last 50 years performance but this shit is fire.\u201d— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod \ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddf4 (@Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod \ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddf4) 1675654550
Trevor Noah hosted for the third-straight year. He admitted beforehand that it's no easy task.
“The nerves come in because you’re standing in front of not just some of the best, but some of the biggest performers in the world. Nerves are part of what I do,” the comedian said.
One of the main storylines heading into the event was whether Beyonce would become the most decorated of all time, needing just four wins to complete this feat. Of course, she managed it - but not before panicking everyone by turning up an hour late.
The celebrations afterwards were, of course, epic.
\u201cBeyonc\u00e9, Adele, Jay Z and more celebrating Beyonc\u00e9 breaking the all time Grammy record \n\n#GRAMMYs\u201d— RENAISSANCE Updates \ud83e\udea9 (@RENAISSANCE Updates \ud83e\udea9) 1675655001
AP contributed to this report.
