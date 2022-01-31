Remember six months ago when Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker got matching tattoos to announce the name of their collaboration album? Well. Oops.

In a video posted on Machine Gun Kelly's social media Monday, the musician announced he had actually changed the name of the album from "Born With Horns" to Mainstream Sellout. But he didn't just announce it to the world, he also announced it to Barker himself.

In the video, MGK begins recording and turns to Barker, "ok we're friends no matter what, right?" MGK says. After Barker responds with a confident 'yes', MGK delivers the news. "Remember when we got the new album name tattooed on our arms..." MGK trails off.

Barker leans over and begins laughing knowing what's coming next. "I'm changing the album name," MGK says.

Luckily the two have a sense of humor and seemed to think it was pretty funny. Both musicians are covered in tattoos, making the change-up slightly less consequential.

The album does not have an anticipated release date but it's assumed to get an official date soon. MGK and Barker released the first single, Papercuts, in August.





The original name of the collaborative album between Barker and MGK, "Born With Horns", now renamed to "Mainstream Sellout" Machine Gun Kelly /Instagram

