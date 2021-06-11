Madonna has made another power statement on gun control – days after she was praised for clapping back at a pro-gun critic – describing it as the “new vaccination” because it “saves lives”.

The “Material Girl” singer said control of firearms should be “mandatory” as she launched a passionate plea for new laws.

She shared a video of herself erecting posters reading “Wake up America” and “Gun control now”, and said: “Have you heard of this new vaccination for America?

“It’s going to keep us all alive, it’s going to keep us all safe. It’s called gun control. It’s called gun safety.”

The video comes after 13-year-old Adam Toledo was shot dead by police in Chicago after appearing to drop a handgun and raise his hands, and Daunte Wright, 20, was fatally shot by police during a traffic stop.

In a separate post, in which she poses in front of the posters, she wrote: “Adam Toledo was 13 years old, Daunte Wright was 20!

“The Officers who killed them are only being charged with manslaughter. This is insanity. Horrific. And yet it has become normalized in our society.

“Yes-people kill people, not guns. But the vast majority of people are not enlightened and guns are too easy to own. If they were outlawed then no one would feel the need to own a gun to protect themselves from those who have guns.”

She continued: “As for Police killing innocent children. Shooting and suffocating and brutalizing innocent people…………They should go immediately to jail for the rest of there lives. No trial, no corrupt justice system.”

The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is under way over the death of George Floyd, who was unarmed when he died after the officer kept a knee on his neck for nine minutes.

Her latest comments come after she was praised online last week for her “brutal” takedown of a pro-gun campaigner on Instagram.

Sharing a “deeply upsetting” video about the fatal shooting of Daunte by police last week, she said that an explanation from police chief Tim Gannon saying it was “an accident” was equally upsetting.

“The shooting officer had a taser in one hand and a handgun in the other. She warned everyone she was going to taser a handcuffed Daunte who was pulled over for a traffic violation and instead she shot and killed him!

“No way to fix this accident is there, Tim??!! This is so infuriating and unacceptable. God Bless Daunte and his family,” she wrote, adding the hashtags #JusticeForDaunteWright and #GunControl.

However, one commenter – apparently by the name of Karen Gayler – criticised the signer for her remarks, saying that they “would bet you have people with guns to protect you and your family”.

“If you take the guns away the criminals will ALWAYS find weapons. The rest of us innocent people will be victims.

“You live behind high walls with protection. You do not live in the real world.”

Around an hour later, Madonna responded, revealing that she does not have “any security or armed guards” around her.

She continued: “Come see me and tell me to my face how not real my world is. I dare you. You know nothing about me or my life.

“The only criminals I see right now are the police who are paid to protect the people. But police are protected by judges and the criminal justice system which is a joke because there is no justice if you are a person of colour.

“Of course your name is Karen.”

The ‘Karen’ remark references a pejorative term, which gained popularity last year, used to describe “an obnoxious, angry, entitled and often racist middle-aged white woman who uses her privilege to get her way or police other people’s behaviours” – according to a definition from the site Dictionary.com.

“Criminals do not fear police, judges or jail, but if we are a armed [sic] society they would fear the victims,” she wrote.

We hear you, Madonna.