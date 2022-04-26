Madonna fans are asking the singer to stop editing her photos after recent social media posts appear heavily altered.

The singer posted a series of images of herself posing at the studio and eating sushi to her 17.9 million Instagram followers.

In the pictures, she wore a black jacket, a black and sheer playsuit and fishnet tights, while her blonde curly hair was down. She accessorised the looks with sunglass and multiple silver chains.

One sultry image saw the singer posed with her legs apart sitting on a chair, while in another picture she’s seen eating sushi with chopsticks.

Madonna captioned the images: “Music and Sushi save my life.”

The post has been liked 162,000 times and received over 3,500 comments, with many commenting on her appearance.

While some fans love the recent looks she’s shared, others took the opportunity to urge the 63-year-old to stop editing her social media photos.

One fan wrote: “Love the hair! You don’t need the editing at all, Madonna. You’re gorgeous, I promise.”

“….and evidently Photoshop,” one person responded.

Someone else replied: “CGI Madonna is your best re-invention yet.”

Another Instagram user asked: “Can we see the unfiltered version of this picture please? We know you don’t look like this.”

“Who replaced the real Madonna?” asked another person.

It’s not the first time in recent weeks the singer has sparked debate with her social media posts.

In one recent TikTok post, the singer shared a clip of her dancing in a thong. She also shared a strange video of herself with a Bratz filter on and saying random things into the camera.

