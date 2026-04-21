Madonna has shared that the vintage outfit she wore during her special guest appearance at Coachella has gone missing.

The Queen of Pop is offering a reward for the "safe return" of the clothes that she sported when she took to the stage during Sabrina Carpenter's headline set in the desert on Saturday (April 18).

During Carpenter's song 'Juno,' she typically poses after asking, "Have you ever tried this one?" But on this occasion, the song changed to Madonna's hit song 'Vogue', where Madonna herself then appeared on stage.

The two also sang Madonna's hit 'Like A Prayer," and a new song, rumoured to be a collaboration between the pop stars on Madonna's upcoming album, Confessions II, set to be released this July.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 67-year-old shared the details about her missing clothes.

"Still flying high since Friday night at Coachella! Thank you to Sabrina and everyone who made it possible. Bringing Confessions II back to where it began was such a thrill," she began.

“This full circle moment hit different until I discovered that the vintage pieces that I wore went missing – my costume that was pulled from my personal archives – jacket, corset, dress and all other garments.

“These aren’t just clothes, they are part of my history. Other archival items from the same era went missing as well. I’m hoping and praying that some kind soul will find these items and reach out to my team."

She concluded, “I’m offering a reward for their safe return. Thank you with all my heart.”

On stage, Madonna described returning to the Coachella stage for the first time in two decades as a "full circle moment," especially since she was wearing the same jacket she wore back then.

“I have a few things I wanna get off my chest,” she told the audience. “Twenty years ago today, I performed at Coachella. I was in the dance tent, and it was the first time I performed Confessions on the Dance Floor Part One in America.

“And that was such a thrill for me, so you can imagine what a thrill it is for me to be back 20 years later in the same boots, the same corset, the jacket I had on earlier, the same Gucci jacket. So, it’s like a full-circle moment, very meaningful for me.”

Elsewhere from Indy100, The biggest reactions to Madonna's 'iconic' duet with Sabrina Carpenter at Coachella, and Coachella Weekend 2 just wrapped - and everyone is making the same comparison about festival.

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