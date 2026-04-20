Coachella 2027: When is it and when do tickets go on sale?

We've just wrapped Coachella 2026, where Sabrina Carpenter (Friday), Justin Bieber (Saturday) and Karol G (Sunday) headlined the music festival.

Already, people are thinking about next year's festival (yes, really), and who will make the lineup for 2027 - it might seem far away now, but it will soon come around again.

So for those who want to attend, you might want to look into planning and costs now.

Here is everything we know about Coachella 2027, so far.

When is Coachella 2027?

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

It has been confirmed that Coachella 2027 will take place next year on two weekends - April 9th-11th, and 16th-18th.

No doubt accommodation will already be getting booked up upon this announcement...

What are the ticket prices?

The ticket prices for Coachella 2027 vary according to what package you want to buy. The earlier you purchase, the cheaper the ticket, as there are tier increases over time.

General admission (GA)

Weekend 1 -$599 (Tier 1)

Weekend 2 - $549 (Tier 1)

If you want GA, plus the 3-day shuttle pass, then it will be more expensive:

Weekend 1 - $729 (Tier 1)



Weekend 2 - $679 (Tier 1)

If you're going with three other friends, you can save $10 per pass with GA 4-pack option:

Weekend 1 - $589 (Tier 1)

Weekend 2 - $539 (Tier 1)

VIP

(This allows entry into the venue and VIP area too)

Weekend 1 - $1,299 (Tier 1)

Weekend 2 - $1,29 (Tier 1)

Car camping

Car camping:

$40 per night + TOT = $160 total + TOT

Preferred car camping (Arrive at your leisure in a guaranteed spot in the closest lot to the venue):

$105 per night + TOT = $420 + TOT

Preferred front row car camping (Arrive at your leisure in a guaranteed spot in the front row of the lot closest to the venue):

$130 per night + TOT = $520 total + TOT

Powered camping (Arrive at your leisure in a guaranteed spot with a power outlet and access to upgraded restroom and shower facilities):

$155 per night + TOT = $620 total + TOT

Group car camping (new for 2027)

Coachella is introducing group cap camping for next year's festival, where you can "Arrive separate, camp together."

No waiting for your group to arrive before setting up your camp. A plot in lot 5A will be held for your group to arrive at leisure.

Group camping spots will allow separate individual spot payments.



The website says to check back next week for more details.

Ready-set tent camping

Camp in a pre-set, limited-edition Coachella souvenir tent for two (festival passes sold separately).

$172.50 per night + TOT = $690 total + TOT

When do tickets go on sale?

Coachella 2027 tickets go on sale on May 1 at 11am PT on Coachella official website.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Coachella Weekend 2 just wrapped - and everyone is making the same comparison about festival, and Why does Coachella happen twice? This is what's different about Weekend 2

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