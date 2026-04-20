After completing a 10-day voyage around the Moon, the astronauts aboard the Orion spacecraft have safely returned to Earth as part of NASA’s Artemis II mission.

The Artemis II crew included three NASA astronauts: Commander Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch. Joining them was Jeremy Hansen from the Canadian Space Agency.

In the aftermath of their journey, breathtaking images of the planet captured from space are continuing to circulate online, offering fresh perspectives.

Now, attention has turned to iPhone footage shared by Wisemen, with some hailing it the "coolest" to date.

"Only one chance in this lifetime… Like watching sunset at the beach from the most foreign seat in the cosmos, I couldn’t resist a cell phone video of Earthset," he penned.

Watch it here:

It didn't take long for commentary to pour in with astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy calling it "quite possibly the most incredible video ever captured by a phone. Bravo".

Another joked about Apple's hypothetical reaction to the footage.

Another highlighted that Apple "finally made it to the Moon".

One person simply called the footage "truly incredible".

Meanwhile, another called the footage "absolutely unreal".

While the Artemis II iPhone footage wasn't short of praise, people are still reeling over the actual launch footage.

One person branded the footage "PATHETIC," suggesting feeds were better in the 1960s. Many also expressed how much they missed Elon Musk's approach to launches, with "multiple camera angles" and an "entertaining" element.

Another criticised NASA for cutting away too soon.

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