Coachella 2026 returned for the second weekend, and it brought plenty of surprises in the desert along the way.

The headliners were back with Sabrina Carpenter (Friday), Justin Bieber (Saturday), and Karol G (Sunday) commanding the Main Stage.

It was a star-studded affair, with more musical appearances.

Sabrina Carpenter swapped out her 'Juno' pose and brought out Madonna as a special guest, where they performed the Queen of Pop's hits 'Vogue,' 'Like a Prayer,' and a new song that reportedly will feature on Madonna's upcoming album, Confessions on the Dance Floor: Part II, which comes out in July.

Then, Justin Bieber has a few suprise guests, including SZA ('Snooze'), Big Sean ('As Long As You Love Me'), Dijon ('Devotion'), Sexxy Red ('Sweet Spot'), and Billie Eilish (she didn't perform but appeared as a cameo when Bieber sang 'One Less Lonely Girl').

Billie Eilish on stage with Justin Bieber during his Saturday set. YouTube/coachella

Karol G brought out J Balvin and Ryan Castro (medley), Peso Pluma ('QLONA'), and Becky G ('Mamiii') during her headline Sunday set.

On the Mojave Stage, birthday girl Pinkpantheress had lots of special guests, such as Zara Larsson, who performed 'Midnight Sun (Pinkpantheress remix),' Janelle Monae (playing guitar), Ninajirachi (DJ set), Tyriq Withers, Chase Infiniti, Slayyyter, and Manon Bannerman (dancing on stage).

(L-R) Janelle Monáe and PinkPantheress perform at the Mojave Tent during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 18, 2026 in Indio, California. Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella

Addison Rae had Olivia Rodrigo as her special guest, where they performed Addison's track 'Headphones On,' and then Rodrigo's new single 'Drop Dead'.

With all of these appearances, people on social media are saying Weekend 2 was better than Weekend 1.

One person said, "So what I’m learning is if you ever go to Coachella go to week 2."





"W1 is the influx of influencers/celebs so it was nice that w2—which has been seen as the less hot week for a while now—got all the goodies," a second person wrote.





A third person added, "Oh coachella weekend 2, you will always be famous."





"COACHELLA WEEKEND 2 WAS INSANE," a fourth person reacted.









A fifth person shared, "Weekend two definitely not topping weekend one."





"Coachella weekend 2 somehow being better than weekend 1 is sooooo funny to me."





In particular, Justin Bieber fans noted the difference between his performance from last week compared to the one from this weekend and noted the stacked lineup of surprise guests.

"Week 1 Coachella attendees seeing Justin Bieber put more effort into his Week 2 performance," one person said.





A second person wrote, "The people that went to Justin’s weekend 1 set watching him half ass everything just for him to put actual effort in weekend 2 and bring SZA, Billie Eilish & others out."









"If i went to week 1 Coachella id be fuming lmfaooooo," in response to Big Sean's appearance.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Why does Coachella happen twice? This is what's different about Weekend 2, and Biggest reactions as Billie Eilish joins Justin Bieber at Coachella.

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