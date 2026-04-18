One of the biggest moments of Coachella 2026 saw Sabrina Carpenter duet with the Queen of Pop herself, Madonna, during a surprise performance - and fans absolutely could not handle it.

The second weekend of Coachella is in full flow, and it’s already responsible for the one of the biggest moments of the festival.

Carpenter was performing on Friday night (April 17) when, after asking the crowd “Have you ever tried this one?” during her song ‘Juno’ – which has become a staple of her live performances – the music cut to Madonna’s classic track ‘Vogue’.

Madonna then joined her onstage and the pair performed a new song from Madonna’s upcoming album, Confessions on the Dancefloor II, as well as the Madonna songs ‘Get Together’ and ‘Like a Prayer’.













“Sabrina, thank you so much for inviting me on your show,” Madonna said.

“No thanks needed, Madonna, you can have whatever you want,” Carpenter replied.

Madonna also couldn’t resist making a joke, saying: “The other thrilling thing I need to point out to everybody right now is this is probably the first time I’ve ever performed with someone who’s shorter than me. So thank you for giving me that experience.”

It was a huge moment, and it’s safe to say fans could not contain their excitement.

"WOW WOW WOW. I HAVE NO WORDS SABRINA CARPENTER AND MADONNA YOUR POWER," one wrote.

"EVERYBODY CHEERED EVERYBODY SCREAMED," another ecstatic fan added.

"I am unwell! Madonna x Sabrina singing Like A Prayer was not on my bingo card," a fan added.

"Life is beautiful," another said.

Others seemed a little jealous that Carpenter fans were the first to see Madonna live 'in her new era'.

Carpenter fans also revisted a tweet from the singer back way in 2012 when Carpenter was just 13, where she paid tribute after seeing Madonna live, writing: "Madonna WAS amazing! #respect."

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