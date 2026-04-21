First look image of Netflix's Wednesday S3 revealed - what we know so far

Netflix has released a new first-look image from Wednesday season 3.

The photo shows Jenna Ortega's Wednesday classically dressed in an all-black trench coat and signature plaits, standing next to a motorbike under the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

(Not forgetting her trusty disembodied hand companion Thing, resting on the motorbike).





The caption posted on the official Wednesday Netflix account, and the official Netflix France account reads, "From Paris, with dread. De Paris, avec effroi."

Looks like we're going international this upcoming season...

What do we know about season 3?

As for the rest of season 3, Netflix hasn't released any details about the storyline, but we can expect the return of Jenna Ortega as Wednesday.

There are some new faces joining season 3 - these include Eva Green as Aunt Ophelia, along with Winona Ryder, Lena Headey, Andrew McCarthy, James Lance, Chris Sarandon, Noah Taylor, Oscar Morgan and Kennedy Moyer in undisclosed roles, according to Variety.

Production is currently underway in Dublin, but judging from the first look in Paris, there's a little Euro detour.

What happened at the end of season 2?

Last time we caught up with Wednesday, we saw her searching (with the help of Uncle Fester's motorcycle) for her roommate and friend Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers), a werewolf who got stuck in her wolf form and ran away into the wilderness.

Does this search take Wednesday to Paris? We'll have to wait and see...

When does season 3 come out?

No release date for Wednesday season 3 has been confirmed by Netflix yet - but keep your eyes peeled!

Elsewhere from Indy100, What to know about Dan Levy's new Netflix show Big Mistakes, and Bridgerton S5: Lead couple and new cast additions announced.

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