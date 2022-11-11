When Disney star Maitland Ward decided to become an adult film star she wasn't in it for the money - but it turns out it's paying off.

Ward, 45, starred on the hit show Boy Meets World in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Over the last few years, Ward decided to transition her career from traditional acting to adult film acting and she says she's making more money now than she has ever.

"Don't get me wrong. I was paid well in Hollywood, but nothing near what I am making now," she said in her new memoir Rated X.

According to Ward, she makes up to 10x more than what she made while acting in films and TV shows.

That includes six figures a month from OnlyFans alone.



On top of her OnlyFans income, Ward also makes five figures a month from a sex toy company and another six figures from a yearly contract with the adult website Deeper.

The porn industry can be notoriously profitable - as the saying goes, "sex sells".

Pornstar Riley Reid was able to afford a $5 million dollar mansion thanks to her career, others have used the industry to help pay for living expenses.

But for Ward, she did not get into the industry with the intent to make millions.

Instead, she wanted to have "total control over what comes in and what goes out" of her brand.

"Honestly, I never thought about content to make money," Ward said. "I was just showing myself and showing who I am."

It began after the former Disney star posted risqué photos of herself on social media. The photos were taken down by the platform so fans suggested Ward start a Patreon account.

In the first week, she had 2800 subscribers paying anywhere from $15 to $300 per month.

From there, her career has taken off, and not only does Ward profit better but she says she feels more liberated.

