UFC stars Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington hope their OnlyFans content can give them their "dream" wedding next year.

The pair, considered two of the world's best fighters, officially tied the knot at a Colorado courthouse this week. Torres, best known as The Tiny Tornado, gushed about the big day on Instagram before asking fans for support to make "the wedding of our dreams come fall 2023."

She penned: "Meet my beautiful wife! Just call me Mrs. Pennington. We made it official today. I married my greatest love. I can’t wait for these next chapters of life together baby."

"We want the wedding of our dreams come fall 2023.

"You can help us make that dream come true and follow our journey by subscribing to our OnlyFans page. Awaiting approval. Follow our adventurers, home life, behind the scenes, more of our personalities, and of course some cute pics."

Fellow fighters were on hand to share their love and celebratory messages with the couple. UFC's Sarah McMann commented: "Congrats", while Ultimate Fighter season 23 winner Tatiana Suarez also mirrored the same message.

Wife of pound-for-pound queen Amanda, Nina Nunes, penned: "Okayyyyyy. Congrats guys!"



Their OnlyFans account comes at $30 (£24) a month for "direct access to message us both."



While most assume that the platform is purely for porn, OnlyFans content isn't always explicit. Some creators post fitness and food amongst other safe-for-work posts.

The newlyweds plan on sharing their "adventures, home life, behind the scenes, more of our personality, and of course some cute pics" and have highlighted that it isn't intended to be "an extra spicy account."

