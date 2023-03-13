Malala Yousafzai has perfect 4 word response to awkward Jimmy Kimmel interaction

Malala Yousafzai endured a pretty awkward exchange with Jimmy Kimmel during the Oscars on Sunday night (March 12), and she had the perfect four word response on social media afterwards too.

The world’s youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner was in the audience during the ceremony and when Kimmel came over to her mid show, she never could have predicted the question he’d ask.

At several points during the event, Kimmel approached different celebrities in the crowd to ask them “fan-submitted” questions.

He asked Yousafzai: “As the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner in history I was wondering do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It was a reference to one of the biggest celebrity stories of 2022, which saw rumours spread that Styles spit on Pine when the two were promoting their movie Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival.

It was met with some laughter from the audience and Yousafzai, who was clearly a little bemused by the whole thing, responded: “I only talk about peace.”

Kimmel called her answer “great” and then added that “that’s why you’re Malala and no-one else is, before joking: “The winner is Malalala land, everybody.”

People praised Malala’s response at the time, and now she has posted a perfect follow-up message on Twitter.

“Treat people with kindness,” she wrote, responding to a clip of the exchange.

In 2012, then 15-year-old Malala was shot by a Taliban gunman who strongly opposed her vocal activism surrounding education of women. Malala was returning home after taking an exam when she was shot in the head. She was later shifted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in the UK.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.