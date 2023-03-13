What do you ask the world’s youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner? What she thinks about silly Hollywood drama, if you're Jimmy Kimmel.

At least, that’s the angle the Oscar host took when he choose to involve Malala Yousafzai in a bit during Sunday’s award show. But fans were not happy about it.

During the ceremony, Kimmel approached several celebrities in the crowd to ask them “fan-submitted” questions.

Approaching Yousafzai, the Oscars host asked, “as the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner in history I was wondering do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?”

Last year, rumours circulated that Styles spit on Pine while the two were promoting their movie Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival.

The question, while obviously ridiculous, was met with some laughter from the audience.

Yousafzai seriously responded, “I only talk about peace.”

Kimmel called her answer “great” and then added, “the winner is Malalala land, everybody.”

But online, people felt the question was corny, cringe, and ridiculous, even if it was only a joke.





After involving Yousafzai in the bit, a character from an earlier segment in the show appeared at Yousafzai’s side.



The cocaine bear.

While presenting the award for Best Visual Effects, Cocaine Bear director Elizabeth Banks presented alongside a person dressed in a bear costume.

Apparently, the bear decided to stick around as it brushed up against Yousafzai during Kimmel’s bit.

People found the silly moment a bit disrespectful to Yousafzai.





Yousafzai later tweeted, "Treat people with kindness" in response to the clip.

