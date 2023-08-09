Margot Robbie thinks it's "lovely" that people are obsessed with her feet

Margot Robbie has reacted to the internet's obsession with her feet and also theorised why this could be.

With the release of the Barbiemovie recently, the live-action movie directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Robbie as the recognisable Mattel doll became a hit at the box office, taking home over $1 billion.

Barbie is known for having perfectly arched feet, something that the film recreated in the trailer which initially teased the movie as it showed Robbie removing her show to stand in the typical Barbie poise.

In fact, Barbie's feet play an important role in the plot line since she lost her iconic arch as she became more like a "normal" human.

On this topic, Margot has said how she thinks it is "lovely" that everyone is obsessed with her feet.

Speaking to Cinema Blend, she explained how she came across this when she Googled herself and wanted to see what the search engine would predict she'd type in next.

"So I wrote in 'Margot Robbie' and before I finished writing 'Robbie,' 'Margot Robbie feet' came up," Robbie added.

"And I was like, 'Margot Robbie feet? That's weird,'" the Babylon actor said.

"I clicked on it and realized that there were pictures zoomed in on my feet and people were writing about them and someone had made a video compilation of footage of my feet and I was like, 'Oh wow, this is like a thing'. I didn't realize."

Robbie also recalled some iconic films she's starred in which also have shots of her feet which she believes "only encouraged this notion."

"I have to say, I'm really flattered that people are excited about my feet," she said.

"I think that's lovely. I am, genuinely. I don't feel weird about it. I am actually like, 'That's nice.'"

Elsewhere, Robbie has also revealed in an interview with Fandango how she was able to perfectly capture Barbie's arched feet.

"It was probably about eight takes. Wasn't that many. They are my feet. I walked up, we had little sticky bits on the floor for the double-sided tape for the shoes, so they wouldn't come off, so that I could get my feet out of them," she said.

"And I was holding onto a bar, but that's it. I wasn't in a harness or anything like that. I just walked up, kind of held onto the bar above the camera."



