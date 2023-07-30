Expert reveals the scientific reason why Margot Robbie is so attractive

Margot Robbie played Barbie in the recent live-action movie, with fans praising the casting choice - including a facial aesthetics expert who detailed why this is.

On TikTok, the account, Qoves Studio a Sydney-based company founded by 23-year-old Shafee Hassan, can analyse how attractive you are through an AI beauty assessment tool.

In the video, different aspects of Robbie's face are discussed and then as a whole as to how her features perfected the Mattel doll.

"One thing is that she doesn't have the augmented cheek look that is becoming increasingly popular," with Bella Hadid shown as an example of bucking the trend with this look.

While Robbie's face is described as "defined," the narrator notes this is not to the extent some celebrities have taken with the buccal fat removal becoming popular.

The 33-year-old's eyes are described as being "youthful" and "proportionate," as they are "highly feminine in their morphology (the shape) with upturned eyes (high palpebral axis) and upturned eyebrows."





Meanwhile, it's also noted how Robbie has an angular jawline that "clashes well" with her feminine features.

"To put it simply, she gets the universally recognised benefits of a strong jawline without compromising on her overall facial dimorphism or the femininity of the face and making her look overtly masculine," the narrator explained.

The Aussie then received a compliment for her perfect nasal contour with a tip that is not neither overly bulbous, droopy or fleshy," and also for her "plump yet proportionate lips."

