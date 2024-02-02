Margot Robbie surprises men in pub after hearing Barbie conversation

Margot Robbie hilariously shared the time she approached a group of men in a Scottish pub after overhearing their conversation about the hit film Barbie.

The actress explained how she heard a stag group dissecting the film at a pub in a part of Scotland.

"I had this brilliant experience," Robbie, explained at a SAG-AFTRA screening of the film in Los Angeles. "I was in a pub in the middle of nowhere in Scotland and I listened for about 30 minutes to a group of guys on a bachelor party discussing the Barbie movie, not knowing that I was sitting two or three feet away from them."

"One guy was like, ‘Dude, it is a cultural moment, don’t you want to be a part of culture?’” she recalled. “And the other guy was like, ‘I’ll never see it,’ and by the end, he did want to see it. It was a whole thing."

"I went to their table and I went, ‘Thank you for seeing the Barbie movie,’” she said, explaining that it threw the group off guard.

"It was very funny, they lost it," she added. "It took a full minute for them to realise and I was practically out the door and they went, ‘Ohhh.’"

It comes after Robbie broke her silence about her Oscars snub.

“There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed,” she told Deadline, adding that she is “beyond ecstatic that we’ve got eight Academy Award nominations – it’s so wild”.

“Everyone getting the nods that they’ve had is just incredible, and the Best Picture nod,” Robbie continued.

“Obviously I think Greta should be nominated as a director because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films.

“We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact,” she said. “And it’s already done that, and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this.”

