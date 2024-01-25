Margot Robbie's Oscar snub under 'investigation' by the police

Police in Australia have joked that they are “investigating” the missing Oscar nomination for Margot Robbie in Barbie after snub.

On Tuesday (23 January), nominations for the Academy Awards were announced, with some glaring omissions from the Barbie movie gaining a significant amount of backlash.

Among those who missed out on nominations were two women who played a significant role in the 2023 smash-hit film – actress Margot Robbie, who did not appear in the Best Actress category, and director Greta Gerwig, who was snubbed in the category of Best Director.

Adding insult to injury, Robbie’s male co-star Ryan Gosling was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his portrayal of Ken.

It seems Australian police were not too pleased about their countrywoman and former Neighbours star Robbie missing out, as police in Victoria issued a funny Facebook post saying they were “investigating” the “robbery”.

They wrote: “Police are investigating after a former resident of Ramsay Street was allegedly robbed of an Oscar nomination for best actress.”

The hilarious post actually had a bigger purpose behind it, as the force used the engagement as an opportunity to urge Victoria residents to use their online reporting tool to report non-urgent crimes.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to remind all current residents of Ramsay Street and the rest of Victoria, to consider reporting any non-urgent crime, such as theft, via our online reporting tool,” Victoria Police continued.

The post delighted viewers as many in the comments congratulated the social media team on their quick wit.

“Well played,” one person commented.

Another said: “Whoever does your social media content needs a pay rise! Brilliant….every day.”

