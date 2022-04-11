Mark Wahlberg has revealed that he gained 30 pounds for his new film Father Stu - by drinking olive oil.

The actor, who plays an amateur boxer-turned-priest Stuart Long, is based on the real-life Father Stuart Long. Long passed away in 2014 at the age of 50.

In addition to taking on the role, Wahlberg also serves as a producer for the biopic. Wahlberg shared that in preparation for the movie he had to gain 30 pounds in six weeks and admitted the process wasn't "fun" at all.

His eating regime was actually more than unconventional if not just straight-up gross.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight he said of his process, "I had six weeks to put on about 30 pounds. I started with 7,000 calories for the first two weeks and then 11,000 calories for the final four weeks.

"None of it was fun, except for the first meal was amazing, because I hadn't eaten anything up until that point. But after that, when you're already full and you have to eat again, and at my age it's just not a healthy thing to do, to try to put on that kind of weight in that amount of time."

However unhealthy gaining this much weight in the limited time frame is, Wahlberg insisted on trying to do so the "healthy way."

"I wasn't eating anything that you would think, 'Oh my God, I get to sit on the couch and eat ice cream and pizzas,'" he said.

"... I tried to do it in a healthy way. It was a dozen eggs and a dozen pieces of bacon, two baked potatoes, a Porterhouse steak, two bowls of white rice, and a glass of olive oil.

I put on 30 pounds and went from being a guy who was in fighting shape to a guy who was wheelchair-bound, suffering from a rare muscular generative disease," he said.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.