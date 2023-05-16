Martha Stewart Sports Illustrated's cover took a record from Elon Musk's mum

Martha Stewart, the 81-year-old presenter and businesswoman, made history this week after becoming the oldest cover star of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

In light of the record breaking news, Maye Musk, mother of controversial business magnate and owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, congratulated Stewart on overtaking the record Musk set in 2022, at age 74.

Musk jokingly tweeted "took my @SInow title!" followed by clapping and heart emojis.

Stewart shared she was 'thrilled' to be on the cover, writing she 'hopes it inspires you to challenge yourself and try new things'.

Last year, when Musk graced the cover, she shared similar positive sentiments about the experience.

In 2022, she told PEOPLE about the 'lovely experience' of being on the cover. Musk added at the time, 'I do think it's going to make women feel more comfortable in their seventies when they swim, as well as women in their twenties and thirties.'



Many shared similar sentiments about Stewart's cover, saying that it will help break down barriers around ageism. As well as install confidence in women of all ages.

Stewart's Instagram post announcing her cover has almost 250,000 likes.





Stewart and Musk aren't the only one breaking records.

Last year Judi Dench became the oldest cover star for American Vogue at 85, and in April this year, Vogue Philippines had an 106-year-old Indigenous tattoo artist on its cover.

