A clip from earlier this year of controversial comedian Matt Rife on influencer Tana Mongeau's podcast CANCELLED has gone viral after his bizarre response to a question.

When appearing on Mongeau's podcast this summer he shared a recent "epiphany" he had.

"So many f**king people hate me," he begins by saying. "For really no reason, and it really made me realise that people only hate somebody they're jealous of."

He goes onto say, "I've been guilty of hating people, and when I've fully sat back and thought about it was because I was jealous of where that person was in their life. I thought maybe they'd gotten an opportunity that I should have gotten."

Mongeau then asked "do you think people were hate Osama bin Laden are jealous of him?"

"Yeah," Rife is heard saying, before the clip ends.

In the episode Rife actually goes on to joke, "yeah of course! They're mad that he was the one calling the shots."

On Twitter/X many called Rife an "idiot" and praised Mongeau's question:

Rife recently came under fire for sexist jokes, specifically one about domestic violence from his show Netflix special Natural Selection.

In the show tells an anecdote about a restaurant server with a black eye, who his friend claims 'should be in the kitchen' so no one can see her.

"I feel like if she could cook, she wouldn't have that black eye", Rife then says.

