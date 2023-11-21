Comedian Matt Rife under fire for 'domestic violence' joke in Netflix special

Comedian Matt Rife has responded following backlash over his Netflix special that opens with a joke about domestic violence.

In a clip taken from Natural Selection, Rife tells an anecdote about a restaurant server with a black eye, who his friend claims 'should be in the kitchen' so no one can see her.

"I feel like if she could cook, she wouldn't have that black eye", Rife quips.

However, instead of issuing an apology, the comedian posted a link on his social media to a website selling helmets for people with special needs.

Yikes.