Tana Mongeau falling in love with UK coffee chain Caffè Nero is an unexpected saga

Influencer Tana Mongeau is currently exploring London, and has surprised fans with her love of chain coffee shop, Caffe Nero.

In a video posted to TikTok, Mongeau tried and rated different items from the menu, saying she's 'obsessed' with the cafe because it does the 'best' iced vanilla coffee she's had.

She even went as far as to dub their ham and cheese croissant an '11 out of 10'.

"I love this because Caffe Nero is one of the worst cafes for us", one user joked in the comments.

