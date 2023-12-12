Matt Rife tried to mock the Walmart yodelling kid and it immediately backfired

Comedian Matt Rife attempted to mock the Walmart yodelling boy and was forced to immediately backtrack after a brutal response.

Rife has been at the centre of controversy recently, coming under fire for a domestic violence joke in his Netflix special, Natural Selection.

With the 28-year-old’s career seemingly on the rocks after a string of incidents, including Rife allegedly telling a six-year-old child their mother was an adult performer on OnlyFans, some of his old tweets have resurfaced and they appear to be no less controversial.

In one post from 2018, Rife took aim at Mason Ramsey who was around the age of 12 at the time and had become internet famous for yodelling “Lovesick Blues” by Hank Williams in Walmart in a viral video.

Rife reposted Ramsey’s picture of himself posing with the rapper Post Malone. In the photo, there is a small patch of skin that is slightly raised on the young boy’s forehead

The 22-year-old comedian commented on Ramsey’s appearance, writing: “F***s on your forhead [sic]? Some gum?”

But, Ramsey clapped back to the since-deleted tweet in the best way, responding: “It’s a birthmark, not all of us are perfect.”

Rife replied again and attempted to backtrack from his original comment and instead complimented Ramsey.

He responded to Ramsey: “You ARE perfect bro. Was genuinely curious lol I’ve got your new single on repeat little man. Keep doin big things”

Despite the clear backtracking, Rife’s 2018 response was infinitely better than what he gave to the recent backlash about his domestic violence joke – instead of apologising, the comedian shared a link to a website selling helmets for people with special needs.

