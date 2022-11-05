Matthew McConaughey has described how his mum wanted to show off his dad's penis when he died.

Speaking on episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, the actor explained that his father predicted he would die whilst having sex and this came true.

"I found out later that when the ambulance came to get him at the house, obviously all the neighbours came out on the street," he said.

"And they came and told me later that my mum, in her negligee nightie that she had woke up in, wouldn’t let the paramedics cover him.

"She kept ripping the sheet off going: 'Uh-uh, I want the world to see why his nickname was Big Jim, don’t you cover him!'"

He had previously described his father's death in his 2020 memoir Greenlights. He wrote: "I got a call from my mum: 'Your dad died.' My knees buckled.

"I couldn’t believe it. He was my dad. Nobody or nothing could kill him. Except mum.

"He’d always told me and my brothers, 'Boys, when I go, I’m gonna be makin' love to your mother.' And that’s what happened. He had a heart attack when he climaxed."

What a way to go.

