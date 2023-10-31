No, Lisa Kudrow isn't going to adopt Matthew Perry's dog

Since Matthew Perry died on 28 October, there’s been a story making its way around the internet that Lisa Kudrow, his Friends co-star, is intent on adopting his dog.

It’s all very heartwarming, but there’s just one small problem with that story. Perry didn’t own a dog at the time of his death.

The reports suggested that Kudrow wanted to take in the doodle breed mix named Alfred, which Perry adopted with his ex-girlfriend Molly Hurwitz.

However, Perry and Hurwitz broke up in 2021 – and she kept the dog.

Since the split, Hurwitz’s social media profile has heavily featured Alfred. As recently as September, she posted about how close her connection was with the dog.

She wrote: “Alfred is three. He is very annoying a lot of the time, but he is truly the most loving potato.

“He entered my life during some dark depression, and he helped get me far away from that. He is also cute as all f***. Cheers to you, Alfredo.”

On 30 October, Hurwitz wrote on Instagram that nobody has had “a more profound impact” on her adult life than Perry.

Later that day, Kudrow and the other Friends cast members – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer – released a statement about Perry’s death.

They said: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

