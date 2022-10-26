Matthew Perry opened up about his drug and alcohol addiction in his recent memoir and revealed how viewers can tell which drugs he was struggling with when watching Friends.

Perry, 53, starred at Chandler Bing on Friends from 1994 until 2004, in that time he struggled with addiction to opioids, alcohol, and other drugs.

In his upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers, and Big Terrible Things, Perry says his appearance is an indicator of what he was addicted to.

"You can track the trajectory for my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season,” Perry writes.

“When I’m carrying weight, it’s alcohol; when I’m skinny, it’s pills. When I have a goatee, it’s lots of pills.”

Perry says his weight fluctuated “between 128 pounds and 225 pounds” while filming the show due to his addiction.



From 1997 onward the actor has been in rehab 15 different times.

The actor also revealed in his memoir that he had a near-death experience in 2018 after his colon burst due to his opioid addiction. Perry told People magazine that he was given a two percent chance to live after being hooked up to an ECMO machine.

Perry's memoir is out 1 November.

If you have been affected by this article, you can contact the following organisations for support: actiononaddiction.org.uk, mind.org.uk, nhs.uk/livewell/mentalhealth, mentalhealth.org.uk.